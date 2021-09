Friends and family gathered to remember late social media influencer Gabby Petito at an emotional, live-streamed memorial service on Sunday, September 26. “The entire planet knows this woman’s name, and she’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first. And do it now while you have time," her father, Joseph Petito, said to the crowd at the touching memorial. "I couldn’t be more proud," he continued, then added a heartbreaking piece of advice, "If there’s a relationship that might not be the best for you, leave it now."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO