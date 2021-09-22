CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

TR school board split on masks, some parents much less so

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHREE RIVERS — Masks and mandates were once again the topic du jour at Monday’s Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education meeting. While the topic was discussed by board members at decent length, no official action was taken on anything regarding requiring mask wearing in Three Rivers schools. The six board members in attendance appeared to be split on the idea of a mask mandate for a number of different reasons, while the few parents and community members that attended and spoke at Monday’s meeting were vehemently against the idea.

