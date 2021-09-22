CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Kellan Lutz Exits After the Season 3 Premiere

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fugitive Task Force has said goodbye to one of its members after the major FBI crossover to kick off the 2021-2022 season for all three shows in the franchise. Kellan Lutz, who played Special Agent Kenny Crosby since the FBI backdoor pilot, has left FBI: Most Wanted, the star revealed on social media. This comes as Crosby has a long recovery ahead of him after he was shot while working the case alongside FBI‘s Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki).

#Fbi#Most Wanted#Kellan Lutz Exits#The Fugitive Task Force#Cbs
