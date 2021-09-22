‘The Resident’: Meet Billie’s Son Who Will Cause Her ‘All Kinds of Problems’ (PHOTOS)

We now know a bit more about The Flight Attendant Season 2 — and yet again, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is going to be caught up in an overseas murder. In addition to Cuoco, Zosia Mamet (Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max), T.R. Knight (Davey), Yasha Jackson (Jada), Audrey Grace Marshall (young Cassie), and Rosie Perez (Megan) will be returning from the first season. (Among those not on that list: Michelle Gomez who played Miranda, Michiel Huisman who played Season 1’s victim, Alex Sokolov, and Merle Dandridge who played FBI Agent Kim Hammond.) Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria have joined as series regulars, while new recurring guest stars include Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.
