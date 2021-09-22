CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Resident’: Meet Billie’s Son Who Will Cause Her ‘All Kinds of Problems’ (PHOTOS)

Cover picture for the articleThe staff at Chastain is going to be trying to save one of its own, while another of the doctors comes face-to-face with someone from her past she’s been trying to avoid in the second episode of The Resident Season 5, “No Good Deed.”. First, as the promo (below) reveals,...

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
The Resident Season 5 Premiere Sets Up Emily VanCamp's Looming Exit

Here’s the good news for fans of The Resident‘s Nic Nevin: As of Tuesday’s Season 5 premiere, at least, Nic is alive and well and getting some much-needed rest at a spa retreat out of town. The bad news? Even though Nic is still part of the show during the season opener, the episode heavily suggests that her eventual exit will be unexpected and heartbreaking, making it tough to enjoy even the sweetest moments of Conrad’s stint as Mr. Mom during the hour. Last month, the news broke that original series star Emily VanCamp is leaving the medical drama after serving as...
Why Did Emily VanCamp Leave ‘The Resident’ After 4 Seasons?

Preparing for a change. After news broke that Emily VanCamp was leaving her role as Nic on The Resident, executive producer Peter Elkoff is weighing in on her exit. “We didn’t have conversations because of the circumstances of her personal life,” Elkoff told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 21, when asked whether VanCamp, 35, had a say in how her character would be written off.
‘The Flight Attendant’: Who’s Returning in Season 2? Plus Meet the New Characters

We now know a bit more about The Flight Attendant Season 2 — and yet again, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is going to be caught up in an overseas murder. In addition to Cuoco, Zosia Mamet (Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max), T.R. Knight (Davey), Yasha Jackson (Jada), Audrey Grace Marshall (young Cassie), and Rosie Perez (Megan) will be returning from the first season. (Among those not on that list: Michelle Gomez who played Miranda, Michiel Huisman who played Season 1’s victim, Alex Sokolov, and Merle Dandridge who played FBI Agent Kim Hammond.) Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria have joined as series regulars, while new recurring guest stars include Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Where’s Devon? (VIDEO)

Last we saw Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), he was in dire straits after going searching for a patient who’d gone for a cast hours ago and was never discharged. (He inhaled something.) But will he be found before it’s too late? Will he be found before it’s too late? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the September 28 episode that reveals more about his condition.
‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: Athena Gets Nightmarish News About Hudson (VIDEO)

“Desperate Times” — as the September 27 episode of 9-1-1 is titled — call for desperate measures… but what will Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) do when she finds out just how dire the situation is involving rapist Jeffery Hudson (Noah Bean), who attacked her? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek with an update on the situation.
‘The Walking Dead’ Brings Back Connie — And Places Her in Grave Danger (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 6, “On the Inside.”]. “On the Inside” arrived about a month too early. Had it aired in late October, this horror-infused installment of The Walking Dead would be the perfect Halloween watch. As it is, it’s still an extremely intense tale of survival for fan-favorite and at-last-returned Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who find themselves very much not alone in a seemingly abandoned house. Some viewers might find the big reveal of who’s hunting them more silly than scary, but there’s no denying that the soundless scenes meant to convey Connie’s view of the world are utterly frightening. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) makes new enemies as he adjusts to life as a Reaper.
‘Ordinary Joe’ Sneak Peek: Joe’s Friends & Family Grill Him About Amy (VIDEO)

If you have yet to tune into NBC’s new drama Ordinary Joe, an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 2, “Requiem,” might just convince you. The series, which follows James Wolk‘s titular Joe Kimbreau, tracks three different paths his life could take following his college graduation 10 years prior. In a sneak peek at the timeline in which Joe follows his late father’s footsteps as part of the NYPD, his family and best pal Eric (Charlie Barnett) grill him about a recent run-in with graduation day connection, Amy (Natalie Martinez).
The Resident Sneak Peek Reveals Devon's Fate After Premiere Cliffhanger — Plus, Billie Gets a Surprise Visitor

Paging all fans of The Resident: We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), and it’s a three-for-one deal. Not only does the video above introduce newcomer Miles Fowler as Billie’s estranged son, who unexpectedly crosses paths with Billie at Chastain, but it also reveals what happened to Devon after he got trapped in a janitor’s closet with a gas leak during the Season 5 premiere. Fortunately, Devon is still with us when the episode begins, after poor Leela finds him unconscious in a hospital elevator. But even with Devon’s closest colleagues treating him, the doc begins to exhibit more worrying symptoms. Plus, there’s also time in our exclusive clip for Conrad and baby Gigi to have the perfect drop-off at Chastain’s nursery. Does it help take our minds off the inevitably tragic fate awaiting Nic? Nope! But it’s adorable nonetheless.   Elsewhere in the episode, titled “No Good Deed,” Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the Chastain team. Press PLAY above to watch our full sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts!
‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: New First Look Photos Tease More Anthony & Kate

Lady Whistledown may be on a break, but the cast of Bridgerton is giving fans even more to look forward to with additional first look photos and an extended panel following Netflix’s recent TUDUM event. It may be a while before viewers return to the show’s Regency-era society, newly-unveiled photos...
Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?

SINGER Sarah Dash passed away on September 20, 2021. The star was best known for co-founding the group, LaBelle in the late 1960s. Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?. Sarah Dash was an American singer and actress. The 76-year-old created a musical duo called the...
11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 9: Will Burgess Live? Plus, More Burning Qs Answered

Your burning questions ahead of Chicago P.D. Season 9 have been answered (sort of)!. How critical is Officer Kim Burgess’ (Marina Squerciati) condition?. While working a sex-trafficking case, Burgess was kidnapped—and shot. As Season 9 begins, she’s at Med “fighting for her life,” says exec producer Rick Eid. “She is by no means through the woods.”
NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: Pam Dawber returning as Marcie

While it may have been a foregone conclusion to many that we would be seeing Pam Dawber back on NCIS season 19, isn’t it nice to have it be official? Marcie Warren still has a story to tell, and now, the rest of the NCIS team may be a little more involved.
Chicago Med's Brian Tee Is Heading To Streaming For A New Series, So What About Dr. Choi?

Brian Tee has been a familiar face on NBC for six seasons and counting thanks to his series regular role on Chicago Med, and now the actor has landed another role that will take him to streaming. Tee will star alongside Nicole Kidman in an upcoming Amazon Prime original series that sounds pretty exciting, but what does it mean for Dr. Ethan Choi? Well, Med fans don't need to panic.
'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
