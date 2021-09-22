CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayport-Blue Point community to remember Gabrielle Petito with candlelighting

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bayport-Blue Point community will come together Friday night to remember Gabrielle Petito with an organized effort to place candles in front of homes. The body of the 22-year-old, a 2017 graduate of Bayport-Blue Point High School, was found Sunday in a national forest in Wyoming, more than two weeks after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned alone in her white van to the North Port, Florida, home where the couple lived with his parents.

www.newsday.com

