GOP rank-and-file not happy with Arlington bond referendums

Although we are still awaiting results to be reported from Guthrie County on the two propositions presented to voters Tuesday night for the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District, other unofficial results from local elections are in. One of the most talked about was a proposed $19.95 million bond referendum for the IKM-Manning Community School District for renovations and additions at both the Manning and Irwin facilities. That measure went to voters in four area counties served by the school district but failed to meet the supermajority needed to pass. There were a total of 1179 yes votes and 925 no votes, which resulted in 56.04 percent for and 43.96 percent against. A breakdown of the votes by counties can be found below. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more in upcoming newscasts about future plans to address facility needs at both locations. The Audubon Community School District had two ballot items on Tuesday night. Anne Bomstad-Miller received a total of 118 votes to fill a vacated at-large seat. Proposition A also went to voters, which was the adoption of a revenue purpose statement to specify the use of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds. That proposition passed on a vote of 117 in favor and 10 against. More details on the Audubon elections can also be found by following the link here.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO