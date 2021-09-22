CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

GOP rank-and-file not happy with Arlington bond referendums

By SCOTT McCAFFREY, Sun Gazette Newspapers
Inside Nova
 5 days ago

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The Arlington County Republican Committee’s rank-and-file recently channeled its inner Margaret Thatcher – “no, no, no!” – and then added another “no!” for good measure. In an online survey of party members, respondents by...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Arlington iffy on loosening rules for lifeguards

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. It was a problem felt across Northern Virginia all summer – a lack of available lifeguards to keep watch over community pools. But should local governments provide exemptions for some pools to help alleviate...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP might (or might not) back a County Board independent

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. About six in 10 Arlington Republicans responding to a survey by the county GOP want the party to support an independent for County Board in November. But the respondents were split on whom that...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Candidates split over details of Arlington police-oversight board

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Pop quiz: Of the four candidates on the Nov. 2 County Board ballot, which one – the Democratic incumbent or the trio of outsiders challenging him – says the county government has struck the right balance in creation of a new panel that will provide oversight of the police department.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette endorsement: Mary Kadera for Arlington School Board

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. When she launched her bid for office lo those many months ago, we had high hopes for Mary Kadera. She seemed both willing to take on the status quo within the frequently leadership-starved School Board, and to understand what needs to be addressed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Library advocates irked by slow return to normalcy in Arlington

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The chief advocacy organization supporting the Arlington library system haslost patience with the county government’s slow resumption of service throughout the system. And while government leaders say they are committed to getting back on track, there appears to be no timetable for that to happen.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington candidates line up behind ranked-choice voting

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. All four of those on the Nov. 2 Arlington County Board ballot have professed their fealty to holding future County Board elections via a ranked-choice method, but challengers say the incumbent board members are slow-walking the process out of fear it could dilute Democrats’ current monopoly on county power.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
1380kcim.com

IKM-Manning Bond Referendum Vote Fails To Reach Votes Needed To Pass And Other Election Results

Although we are still awaiting results to be reported from Guthrie County on the two propositions presented to voters Tuesday night for the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District, other unofficial results from local elections are in. One of the most talked about was a proposed $19.95 million bond referendum for the IKM-Manning Community School District for renovations and additions at both the Manning and Irwin facilities. That measure went to voters in four area counties served by the school district but failed to meet the supermajority needed to pass. There were a total of 1179 yes votes and 925 no votes, which resulted in 56.04 percent for and 43.96 percent against. A breakdown of the votes by counties can be found below. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more in upcoming newscasts about future plans to address facility needs at both locations. The Audubon Community School District had two ballot items on Tuesday night. Anne Bomstad-Miller received a total of 118 votes to fill a vacated at-large seat. Proposition A also went to voters, which was the adoption of a revenue purpose statement to specify the use of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds. That proposition passed on a vote of 117 in favor and 10 against. More details on the Audubon elections can also be found by following the link here.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington, Winfield-Mt. Union Bond Referendum Elections Today

Polls are open today for bond referendum elections in the Washington and Winfield-Mt. Union school districts. The Washington School District is asking whether to issue up to $25 million in general obligation bonds to replace their current middle school with four new additions to the high school including a new gymnasium. Winfield-Mt. Union is asking whether to issue $3.255 million in bonds to construct a performing arts/athletic facility, a classroom addition to the industrial tech building, and a weight room addition to the high school building. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse and at Brighton Town Hall for the Washington referendum, and at Winfield City Hall, Morning Sun Community Building, and Columbus City Masonic Lodge for the Winfield-Mt. Union referendum. Absentee ballots are also due by 8 p.m. to the Washington, Henry, and Louisa county auditor’s offices. KCII will bring you the unofficial results after the polls close.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Thatcher
kchanews.com

Vote on North Butler Bond Referendum Today (09.14)

Residents in the North Butler School District go to the polls today to vote on two bond issues totalling about $19.3 million. If both are approved, about two-thirds of the funds would cover improvements to classrooms and facilities in Allison and Greene. The other third would go toward a new competition facility for North Butler athletic teams and students in Greene.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Inside Nova

Loudoun School Board restricts who can speak at meetings

In response to a rising national trend of disruptive, sometimes violent, local school board meetings, the school board in Loudoun County has changed their guidelines on who is allowed to participate. The school system said in a press release that starting at the next board meeting on Sept. 28, those...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Democrats swamping GOP in money race

Democrats are outraising their Republican counterparts fourfold in the campaign for Prince William County area seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. Candidates filed campaign finance reports last week covering activity from July 1 to Aug. 31. In the eight districts covering parts of Prince William County, Democrats collectively raised...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Infrastructure#Europe#Race#Fiscal Conservatism#Sun Gazette Newspapers#Rappahannock Media Llc#Parks#Arlington Gop#House Of Commons#Arlington Public Schools#Arlingtonians#Republican#Aps#The Republican Committee#Democrats#The Sun Gazette
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Obnoxiousness is never a good look for politicans

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Like J. Edgar Hoover with U.S. presidents back in the day, we at the Sun Gazette have watched members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors come and go for decades. Some impressed us, others did not.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cn2.com

Clover Voters Vote ‘No’ On School District’s Bond Referendum

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover voters vote no on the Clover School District’s bond referendum. That $197 million referendum was voted down by a margin of 70 to 30, and that is the unofficial result. The money would have been used for new school buildings and renovations. The Clover School District says a bond referendum is the only way the school can build, not able to get funds from the State of South Carolina.
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Nearly $2 million Clover Schools bond referendum vote Saturday, town still split

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Saturday is the last day voters can vote for or against a massive school bond referendum in Clover, South Carolina. This is the biggest bond the district has ever asked for - at just under $197 million. If this bond referendum passes, it will pay for three new schools - one elementary, middle and high school. This would be the eighth elementary school, the third middle school and the second high school in the district.
CLOVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Baltimore Sun

Harford needs campaign finance reform, not term limits | COMMENTARY

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman recently announced he wants to have members of the Harford County Council limited to two, consecutive, four-year terms apiece. It’s not terribly surprising that the idea has occurred to him. First, because he’s in the final months of his own similarly term-limited service as county executive. Second, because he’s proposed it before when he served on the ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
New Hampshire Bulletin

Georgia official attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election

WASHINGTON – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really […] The post Georgia official attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past

Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family.Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump also tells CBS News' “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her. She voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.In the interview aired Sunday night, Cheney said she had little affection for President Joe Biden who she believes...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy