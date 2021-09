Despite having a bye week in Week 2 of the college football calendar, the UCLA Bruins (2-0) have moved up three spots in both the AP and the Coaches Poll to No. 13. UCLA might not have played but there was plenty of action around the country to affect where the Bruins would be after the second full week of college football. In the AP Poll Top 25, former No. 9 Iowa State, former No. 14 USC, and former No. 15 Texas were all ranked above UCLA but lost and dropped in the polls which allowed the Bruins to move up. Iowa State is now No. 14 while USC and Texas dropped out of the poll completely.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO