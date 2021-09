Cabbage fiesta soup can be made in the crock pot or on top of the stove. This cabbage fiesta soup is great comfort food and a delicious soup. This soup is wonderful with the bread in the photo. (See link below for bread recipe) or make some cornbread muffins because they go great, too. We like this soup anytime and I make it often for my family. This soup keeps well refrigerated and is just as good for several days when reheated on the stove or in the microwave.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO