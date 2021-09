The FDA's limited emergency use authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine stopped short of the more sweeping approval of the shot the company was hoping for, which was no surprise given that an advisory board voted 16-2 against making boosters available to all adults. Now, the company is facing a booster rollout amid heated debate on the necessity of additional shots and revelations that two top vaccine experts will depart the FDA before the end of the year.

