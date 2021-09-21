CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Jeffers Bend hosts over 200 for Naturefest

By New Era Staff
Franklin Favorite
 8 days ago

Over 200 people gathered at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville to celebrate the annual Naturefest event on Saturday, September 18. There were over 30 fun activities for individuals and families during the annual event, which is the culmination of a week of activities that included archery, canoeing, various animals that included sheep, reptiles, and an horse; a crawl through the soil tunnel, a walk in the woods with the Christian County Master Gardeners; bird watching, and old tire obstacle course, and a walk through the Botanical Garden.

www.franklinfavorite.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Christian County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Christian County, KY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rain Garden#Exercise#Birds#Gamble Funeral Home#Lamb Funeral Home#Hwea

Comments / 0

Community Policy