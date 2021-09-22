CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Public health reports eight more COVID-19 deaths

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported the confirmed deaths of an additional eight people who died from COVID-19. The eight individuals ranged in age from their 30’s to 80’s and bring the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County to 315.

Officials also reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday with 29 residents in the hospital, including nine people in the intensive care unit. Health officials are continuing to strongly recommend community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This is another sad week in San Luis Obispo County as we report eight additional deaths caused by COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those members of our community who are grieving for their loved ones. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and getting tested for COVID-19.”

Daily new cases however appear to be on the decline. There are currently 921 active cases in the county. For detailed statistics click here.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit

or call the recorded Public Health

Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A-Town Daily News

Community members aim to restore Cayucos Vets Hall

–The Restore the Cayucos Vet’s Hall Committee (www.restorecayucosvetshall.org) has been formed to help restore the iconic Cayucos venue. The hall has been closed since 2016 due to structural deterioration. To restore and open it is estimated to cost $5.4m. SLO County received a $1.8m grant in 2019 which could expire soon. The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will consider funding the $3.5-million remaining balance at their Sept. 28 public meeting.
CAYUCOS, CA
A-Town Daily News

DA announces settlement in consumer protection case

Civil case involved pesticide violations and unfair business practices against Jeffrey M. Van Diepen and Pestmaster Services LP. –This week, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that his office, along with 16 other District Attorney’s Offices in California, resolved a civil case involving pesticide violations and unfair business practices against Jeffrey M. Van Diepen and Pestmaster Services LP (formerly known as Pestmaster Services Inc.).
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

San Joaquin Valley College in Atascadero hosting open house

The open house will highlight medical and business programs. –San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned private college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students throughout California, will host an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at its Atascadero campus located at 8845 El Camino Real. The...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

District to receive $11-million in Cal Fire grants

Funds to go to fire mitigation and prevention projects as well as be used to protect critical escape routes. –This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that communities in the 35th Assembly District will be receiving more than $11 million in fire prevention grants from Cal Fire. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
