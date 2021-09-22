CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Roadwork begins on San Marcos and San Gabriel roads

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elkdm_0c4dtXdb00
Groundbreaking photo on San Marcos Road (between San Gabriel & Portola Road): L-R: Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom, Mayor Heather Moreno, Council Member Charles Bourbeau, Council Member Susan Funk & Council Member Mark Dariz.

Preliminary work will continue over the next 2-3 weeks

– The City of Atascadero is starting road rehabilitation work on San Marcos and San Gabriel roads. This road project is funded by a combination of Local Transportation Funds (LTF) and Urban State Highway Account (USHA) grants. This project includes rehabilitation of San Gabriel Road between Highway 41 and San Marcos Road, and San Marcos Road from San Gabriel Road to Portola Road.

Preliminary work, including potholing for utilities and replacing storm drain culverts, recently began and is expected to last for 2-3 weeks. Following completion of those items the contractor will be working on milling the existing roadways and subgrade, cement treating the underlying soils, grading, and placing new asphalt.

For the majority of the project, traffic will be restricted to one lanes with the contractor providing traffic control and flagging. Please drive carefully through the work zones and be considerate of both other drivers and the workers.

Upon completion of roadway repairs, utilities will raised to the grade of the road, and the road will be restriped. Additionally, to facilitate pedestrians on San Gabriel Road, a 3’ decomposed granite pathway will be added along the western road edge. The project is expected to take approximately 2 months to complete once construction commences. Residents on the streets listed above will be allowed into and out of their homes, and Monita Road will remain open to allow access to San Marcos Road and surrounding neighborhoods. All others are asked, if possible, to access their homes using alternate routes during active construction.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

Vintage Volvos roll into North County

– More than 40 vintage Volvos visited the North County over the weekend in an event organized by SLO Rolling Central Coast Volvo Club. The Volvos arrived from far away as Texas and Southern California for the Volvo Rally. They ranged from 122s from the early 60’s to the P-1800...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

House of Representatives’ new public lands protections include Central Coast

Law addresses outdoor access, climate, public health, and local economies. –On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that will protect and increase access to public lands and rivers throughout California. This bill, Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, is championed in California by Reps. Carbajal, Chu, Huffman, and Schiff, and passed as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
SAN GABRIEL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Traffic
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Government
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Traffic
A-Town Daily News

City to update General Plan

Coming Soon! The City of Atascadero is very pleased announce that it’s now time to begin the process to update our General Plan, so be on the lookout for more information from us in the upcoming months, and then be sure to share your thoughts and have your say in helping to shape the future of Atascadero!
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

District to receive $11-million in Cal Fire grants

Funds to go to fire mitigation and prevention projects as well as be used to protect critical escape routes. –This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that communities in the 35th Assembly District will be receiving more than $11 million in fire prevention grants from Cal Fire. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

San Joaquin Valley College in Atascadero hosting open house

The open house will highlight medical and business programs. –San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned private college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students throughout California, will host an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at its Atascadero campus located at 8845 El Camino Real. The...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Road Work#Grading#Ltf#Usha#Utilities
A-Town Daily News

SLO Swim Center reopens today after temporary closure

Guests will be required to wear face masks indoors. –The SLO Swim Center reopened today with new Covid-19 safety guidelines after it was closed for about one month for maintenance and repairs. The SLO Swim Center’s Olympic and therapy pools are ready for a full schedule of lessons, aquatic exercise...
POLITICS
A-Town Daily News

Legislature passes Cunningham’s offshore wind bill

‘The Central Coast has the opportunity to be America’s Clean Energy Capital,’ said Cunningham. –Last week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that the California Legislature has passed his landmark bill to grow California’s offshore wind industry and create jobs. If the bill is signed by the Governor, California will have a commitment to offshore wind in state law for the first time.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Denied Creston cannabis project will be appealed at hearing

Creston Community Alliance to ask board of supervisors to deny appeal. –On Tuesday, Sept 14, starting at 9 a.m., the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is considering an appeal of a denied Minor Use Permit to establish two acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation canopy, ancillary distribution, 2,500 square-foot compost area, security fencing, equipment, water tanks and access improvements that would be located at 4150 North Ryan Road, 2.25 miles northeast of the community of Creston.
CRESTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
A-Town Daily News

North County four-chamber mixer happening Wednesday

Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton and San Miguel Chambers to meet at Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles. –Members of the North County community are invited to attend the 9th Annual North County Membership Mixer co-hosted by four area chambers of commerce: Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel and Templeton. This dynamic event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Broken Earth Winery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Local agencies sending personnel to aid with Caldor Fire

Personnel will be assisting with evacuations, road closures, and other assistance. –On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deployed personnel to provide mutual aid assistance to El Dorado County, in response to the growing Caldor Fire. Included in the deployment were 12 members of the sheriff’s office, along...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
252
Followers
633
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy