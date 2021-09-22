Roadwork begins on San Marcos and San Gabriel roads

Groundbreaking photo on San Marcos Road (between San Gabriel & Portola Road): L-R: Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom, Mayor Heather Moreno, Council Member Charles Bourbeau, Council Member Susan Funk & Council Member Mark Dariz.

Preliminary work will continue over the next 2-3 weeks

– The City of Atascadero is starting road rehabilitation work on San Marcos and San Gabriel roads. This road project is funded by a combination of Local Transportation Funds (LTF) and Urban State Highway Account (USHA) grants. This project includes rehabilitation of San Gabriel Road between Highway 41 and San Marcos Road, and San Marcos Road from San Gabriel Road to Portola Road.

Preliminary work, including potholing for utilities and replacing storm drain culverts, recently began and is expected to last for 2-3 weeks. Following completion of those items the contractor will be working on milling the existing roadways and subgrade, cement treating the underlying soils, grading, and placing new asphalt.

For the majority of the project, traffic will be restricted to one lanes with the contractor providing traffic control and flagging. Please drive carefully through the work zones and be considerate of both other drivers and the workers.

Upon completion of roadway repairs, utilities will raised to the grade of the road, and the road will be restriped. Additionally, to facilitate pedestrians on San Gabriel Road, a 3’ decomposed granite pathway will be added along the western road edge. The project is expected to take approximately 2 months to complete once construction commences. Residents on the streets listed above will be allowed into and out of their homes, and Monita Road will remain open to allow access to San Marcos Road and surrounding neighborhoods. All others are asked, if possible, to access their homes using alternate routes during active construction.