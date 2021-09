The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is expected to enter a plea deal in New York court Friday to resolve US charges that saw her detained in Canada for nearly three years, US media reported Friday. The Wall Street Journal said Meng Wanzhou would plead guilty to minor charges while the main allegations of fraud, related to alleged sales to Iran by a Huawei affiliate, would be dropped. The deal would allow Meng to return to China without facing US jail time, the Journal said. After fighting extradition from Canada since her arrest there on a US request in December 2018, Meng was scheduled to appear by video conference in federal court in Brooklyn, New York at 1 pm (1700 GMT) Friday afternoon.

