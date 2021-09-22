Netflix Buys Roald Dahl's Entire Catalogue Including Willy Wonka
Netflix has acquired the rights to the works of iconic British writer Roald Dahl, with the streaming service now able to create projects revolving around such beloved titles as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James & The Giant Peach, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda and many more. The agreement is being heralded as the streaming service's biggest content deal to date as Netflix ups the ante in the ongoing streaming wars.movieweb.com
