Netflix Buys Roald Dahl's Entire Catalogue Including Willy Wonka

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has acquired the rights to the works of iconic British writer Roald Dahl, with the streaming service now able to create projects revolving around such beloved titles as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James & The Giant Peach, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda and many more. The agreement is being heralded as the streaming service's biggest content deal to date as Netflix ups the ante in the ongoing streaming wars.

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
Megan Fox & Sydney Sweeney Are Blood-Thirsty Vampires in Netflix's Night Teeth Trailer

Halloween is fast approaching, and Netflix have just released the trailer for their latest addition to the season's dark offerings, Night Teeth, which among other treats brings us Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney playing a pair of vampires that would have no trouble finding willing victims to sink their teeth into. Vampire movies have always taken one of two paths; scary monsters or sexy ones and with its modern styling, neon glamour and a healthy spattering of blood for good measure. With many streaming platforms going all out this year for Halloween, Netflix are seemingly going for the jugular with this one.
(News) Netflix Purchases Roald Dahl Entire Book Catalog

Netflix announces deal to buy Roald Dahl Story Company

Taika Waititi
Roald Dahl
Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's children's stories

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl's Complete Works

The Green Room Hosts Auditions For Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, September 20 & 21

Newton, NC – Get ready for a world of “pure imagination,” and make plans to audition for Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka on Monday & Tuesday, September 20 & 21, 2021 beginning at 6:30 pm. Featuring songs from the classic 1971 film and new songs by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, this timeless musical will satisfy the most discerning sweet tooth! Follow the adventures of the 5 winners of the coveted Golden Tickets as they tour Willy Wonka’s mysterious and marvelous candy factory.
Plans For Netflix To Release Roald Dahl Films After Buying Rights

Netflix buys works of ‘Matlida,’ ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ writer Roald Dahl

Netflix Buys Up All of Roald Dahl's Intellectual Property

Netflix lands golden ticket by buying Roald Dahl estate

Eddie Murphy Signs Three Movie Deal with Amazon Studios

It was announced today that Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award winner Eddie Murphy. Under the pact, Eddie Murphy will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star.
Watch Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event Right Now

TUDUM. What's that? You know it when you hear it - you just rarely see it spelled out. TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it's the inspiration behind our inaugural "TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event." Netflix's biggest stars...
The Sandman Trailer Summons the Lord of Dreams on Netflix

After years of being in development, the live-action debut of the popular DC comics series The Sandman is finally arriving soon on Netflix. Fans all over the world have been waiting for years for the proper adaptation of author Neil Gaiman's dark fantasy comic book series. As part of Netflix's weekend fan event TUDUM, we are now one step closer to the series' debut. Netflix has just released the first footage from the streamer's upcoming live-action series. You can watch the first official look below.
Sean Bean to Lead Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Movie

Veteran actor Sean Bean is making a return to the fantasy genre with Knights of the Zodiac, a new live-action adaptation of the 80s Manga and anime Saint Seiya. The well-renowned actor, who has become an internet meme thanks to being known for the number of characters he plays that don't make it to the second act alive, played Boromir in the Lord of the Rings movies, Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones and has also appeared in numerous movies such as Goldeneye, Troy and The Martian, and is now all signed up to star in the live-action version of the Masami Kurumada created property.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
Britney Vs. Spears Trailer Brings the Pop Star's Conservatorship Fight to Netflix

Netflix will be leaving no stone unturned in the Britney Spears conservatorship story with their upcoming documentary Britney vs Spears. After Hulu brought forth renewed attention on the infamous Britney Spears conservatorship with a very successful documentary, Netflix will be following a similar path with Britney Vs. Spears. Earlier this year, Hulu's Framing Britney Spears dove deep into the history of the famous pop star, chronicling everything from her rise to fame to her public breakdown. What was most troubling for many viewers was the exploration of the conservatorship she'd been living under since 2008, launching the #FreeBritney social movement.
