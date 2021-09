In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau made it clear on the opening day of camp that he is not interested in talking about his current contract situation with the media this season. Meanwhile, a player who was brought in on a new contract, Blake Coleman, has been seeing time on the team’s top line in camp. Another new addition in Nikita Zadorov, who will likely be used in a top four role to begin the season, is very excited for the opportunity to play in a Canadian market. Last but not least, general manager Brad Treliving was able to sign prospect Jeremie Poirier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO