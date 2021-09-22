CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US Ramps Up Haitian Deportation Flights, but Lets Other Migrants Stay

By Ken Bredemeier
Voice of America
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — The United States ramped up its Haitian migrant deportation flights from the state of Texas back to Haiti on Wednesday, even as thousands of other Haitians were being allowed into the U.S. on the promise to appear at an immigration office within 60 days. White House press secretary...

www.voanews.com

UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
IMMIGRATION
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
Voice of America

US Homeland Security Chief, Texas Governor, Clash on Haitian Migrants

WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and Texas Governor Greg Abbott clashed Sunday over enforcement of the country’s immigration laws after thousands of Haitian migrants massed – and then were cleared – from the U.S.-Mexican border city of Del Rio, Texas. Mayorkas, in an interview on the “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Politicians Demand New Approach To Haitian Migrants

In the wake of controversial images showing U.S. agents on horseback chasing Haitian migrants at the country’s border with Mexico, politicians in Massachusetts and Boston are criticizing the Biden administration’s immigration policies and treatment of those trying to enter the U.S. Elected officials from across the political hierarchy in Boston...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala compares the border crisis to ’SLAVERY’: VP says images of Border Protection agents trying to push back Haitian immigrants ‘evoked images of the worst moments of our history’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday compared images of US Border Patrol Agents seeking to push back Haitian immigrants gathered in Del Rio Texas to the brutality of slavery. Harris went beyond earlier comments labeling the treatment 'horrible,' during an appearance on ABC's 'The View,' after agents photographed seeking to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION

