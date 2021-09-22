CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Keith's call for Titans' thrilling game-winner vs. Seahawks

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans vice president of broadcasting and radio announcer Mike Keith is one of the best in the business, and he didn’t disappoint during his call for the team’s game-winning field goal versus the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Titans trailing 30-16 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee mounted an incredible comeback, pulling even with the Seahawks in Seattle and forcing the game into overtime.

After each time failed to score on their first possessions of the extra frame, the Titans were able to work their way into field goal range and sealed the victory on the strength of a game-winning, 36-yard field goal by kicker Randy Bullock.

Not only did the Titans grab a huge win, but they also snapped a 52-game winning streak the Seahawks were sporting when grabbing a lead of 15 points or more at home (Seattle was up 24-9 at halftime).

The victory improved the Titans’ record to 1-1, and now head coach Mike Vrabel and Co. will look to get above .500 when they host the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Week 3.

tucsonpost.com

Game Preview: Titans Travel to Seattle to Face Seahawks

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The two clubs last met on Sept. 24, 2017, when the Titans won 33-27 in Tennessee. The Titans have not traveled to Seattle since suffering a loss there Oct. 13, 2013. THE BROADCAST. Sunday's contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Titans

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a great Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They had a great showing on offense and defense as they won 28-16. Russell Wilson showed that he is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL with his excellent performance. This week,...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream on September 19

The Seattle Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field for Week 2 of the 2021 regular season. Kickoff is at 1:25 P.M. PT on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Here's how you can watch, listen to, and follow the action as it unfolds. T.V.: CBS. CBS will feature Andrew Cantalon...
NFL
