Asus is back with a budget-priced Chromebook that has plenty to offer for the price, though battery life is not the C423NA's strong suit. There’s a lot to like about the latest Asus Chromebook. The design is smart, a lightweight body is a joy for those who need to carry their devices around, and the performance is surprisingly consistent, especially when considering the low-speed processor. Road-warriors will need to give it a pass though, as the battery-life is not great. Should the latter not bother you, then it’s well worth adding the C423NA to your list of potentials.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO