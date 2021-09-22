Jacksonville PD needs help in identifying three female suspects in Retail Larcenies
By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking your help to identify the women in the attached photos. They are persons of interest for several retail larcenies that occurred in Jacksonville on September 9, 2021. There are six photos. One suspect is a slender, black, female who was wearing...
MANTUA – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred early on the morning of Sept. 14 in Mantua Township, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported. The decedent has been identified as Charles Sharp III, 49, who...
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle that occurred Sunday afternoon, September 26, in Silver Spring. At approximately 2:25 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded...
On June 1, 2021, at 10:32 am, an unknown person operating a 2021 gray Ford F-150 pickup was traveling on East Duncannon Avenue towards Rising Sun Avenue when it went around stopped traffic and proceeded through a red light striking a motorcyclist operated by a 34-year-old male who was fatally injured during the impact. The operator of the pickup fled the location onto the 200 Block of East Ashdale Street towards C Street.
On Thursday, September 16, 2021, ACPO Investigator Denise Manino received a telephone call from Galloway Twp. Officer David LaSassa, regarding five adult dogs of what appeared to be German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois breed that had appeared to be abandoned in the woods in the area of N. Pitney Road in Galloway. Officer LaSassa stated that some of the dogs were tethered to a tree and others were inside kennels with no food or water. The dogs— that were owned by Wozniak—had been left alone for at least 15 hours according to the owner of the property. The dogs were taken to Atlantic County Animal Shelter and put on a protective hold and at that time Wozniak refused to surrender the dogs. Investigator Manino received a phone call on Sept. 21, 2021, from Officer LaSassa stating Wozniak was in custody for trespassing back on the property she was ordered not to return to, following a judicial eviction order that was signed on Sept. 13, 2021.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP – A female passenger was killed after a vehicle driven by a male driver veered off the road along the Garden State Parkway Saturday afternoon. The vehicle overturned, killing the woman and seriously injuring the driver. The driver was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of...
Sheridan Wahl, 21 was supposed to travel from Florida to visit her father in Myrtle Beach last weekend but she never arrived causing concern for her family. The family alerted the Myrtle Beach Police Department and reported her as missing. “The Myrtle Beach Police Department opened an investigation into a...
On August 20, 2021 at approximately 10:20 PM, while attending the Greenday Concert at Citizen’s Bank Park, the victim got into an argument with the suspect. Moments later, while inside of the bathroom, the suspect attacked the victim, striking the victim several times causing facial injuries.
WASHINGTON – An indictment was unsealed today charging two members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) with offenses stemming from the Oct. 23, 2020, police vehicular pursuit in Northwest Washington that caused the death of Karon Hylton-Brown. Terence Sutton, 37, an officer, was indicted on a District of Columbia charge...
CORDOVA, Tenn. – A joint investigation by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and state and local law enforcement, resulted in an arrest and seizure of over two pounds of fentanyl in Shelby County, Tennessee. HSI Memphis, the Drug Investigation Division of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Jackson, Miss – A Jackson man was sentenced to 50 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Mississippi. According to court documents,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Keith Morris, 35, of Charleston, was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, which carries a five-year mandatory minimum. According to the plea agreement and statements...
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that on September 17, 2021 Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 28 years old, of Mooresboro, NC, was indicted by a Spartanburg County Grand Jury on 16 charges related to unlawful conduct occurring in connection with her responsibilities as a caregiver at White Oak Assisted Living.
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Two Shinnston, West Virginia, residents have admitted to methamphetamine charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Larry Thomas Gregory, II, 44, and Angela Chapman, 33, each pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Gregory and Chapman admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Harrison County.
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Robert Sampson, 52, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was sentenced yesterday to serve four months in jail for the charges of Video Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Evidence presented during the...
Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that EDDY ANTONIO TORRES MOREL, 51, of Meriden, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 78 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for trafficking heroin. Judge Shea also ordered Torres to pay a $50,000 fine.
INDIO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrested a lawfully admitted permanent resident attempting to smuggle methamphetamine early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m., when agents encountered a vehicle on Interstate 10, westbound, near the Golf Center Drive Exit. Agents...
