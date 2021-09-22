CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville PD needs help in identifying three female suspects in Retail Larcenies

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking your help to identify the women in the attached photos. They are persons of interest for several retail larcenies that occurred in Jacksonville on September 9, 2021. There are six photos. One suspect is a slender, black, female who was wearing...

