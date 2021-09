Fast-food eateries are serving up some pretty delicious food these days, far beyond the standard cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, but some people have found that venturing off the menu will yield an even tastier meal. Patrons at McDonald's have gotten particularly creative with this concept, coming up with things like the Snickers iced coffee and the McGangBang, which Hack The Menu dubs as one of the chain's most famous secret menu items. If you don't know, it combines a McChicken and a McDouble together into one decadent sandwich that goes for far less than the price of a Big Mac.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO