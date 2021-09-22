CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Rebellion21: Ketamine vs Etomidate for RSI via Rob J. Bryant, MD

rebelem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetamine has been the recent go to for the hemodynamically compromised intubation. In this 18-minute presentation from Rebellion in EM 2021, Rob J. Bryant, MD reviews several studies of Ketamine vs Etomidate to clarify the current rationale for or against Ketamine for RSI. Rob J. Bryant, MD. Emergency Medicine Faculty.

rebelem.com

Comments / 0

Related
rebelem.com

Rebellion21 – Mind of the Resuscitationist via Scott Weingart, MD

In this 26-minute keynote presentation, from day 2 of Rebellion in EM 2021, Dr. Scott Weingart, MD, discusses the cognitive aspects of caring for the critically ill. This talk is for anyone performing resuscitation on a regular basis and wanting to take their care of the critically ill to the next level.
HEALTH
rebelem.com

Rebellion21: Approach to Angina in 2021 via Tarlan Hedayati, MD

In this 14-minute presentation from Rebellion in EM 2021, Dr. Tarlan Hedayati, MD discusses the evidence base for CT coronary angiography (CTCA) and heart catheterization in patients presenting to the ED with coronary artery disease and chest pain (i.e. stable angina). Tarlan Hedayati, MD. Emergency Medicine. Cook County Health. Twitter:...
HEALTH
rebelem.com

Awake Proning for COVID-19 Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure

Awake prone positioning was an intervention adopted early in the COVID-19 pandemic for patients with hypoxemic respiratory failure. Unfortunately, many early trials were not powered to show improvements in oxygenation, escalation of respiratory support, or mortality. The one meta-analysis (Link is HERE) including 50 trials with ≈3000 patients suffered from methodological flaws of the included studies. Most of the trials were small, observational, with very wide confidence intervals which made interpreting these trials of limited utility and really an interpretation of the absence of evidence, rather than an absence of benefit. Despite the lack of high-quality evidence, many clinicians continue to apply awake prone positioning and the approach has even incorporated into some clinical guidelines. Better evidence to guide this practice is clearly needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Lancet#Md Emergency Medicine#Robjbryant13 Objectives#Rsi Outline Review Rsi#Acad Emerg Med#Pmid#Sbp#Etomidate 10 9#Rebel Em
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy