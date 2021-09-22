CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two Fake Cops Pull Over a Real Cop in Chicago, Illinois. Oops.

By Captain Jack
 5 days ago
That was the actual response that the REAL Chicago Police Officer gave the two "fake cops" that pulled him over. HuffPost. Just after midnight a Chicago cop was heading home after what I would bet, was a long and grueling shift. The officer was in the Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, when an unmarked white SUV that looked very similar to a police issued vehicle turned on it's lights and pulled the Chicago officer over.

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

