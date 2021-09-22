Two Fake Cops Pull Over a Real Cop in Chicago, Illinois. Oops.
That was the actual response that the REAL Chicago Police Officer gave the two "fake cops" that pulled him over. HuffPost. Just after midnight a Chicago cop was heading home after what I would bet, was a long and grueling shift. The officer was in the Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, when an unmarked white SUV that looked very similar to a police issued vehicle turned on it's lights and pulled the Chicago officer over.97zokonline.com
Comments / 2