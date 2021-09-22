CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Week 3 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons Defense

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurning our attention to the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons who visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium this weekend, let's focus on the defense. The Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their head coach in the offseason, and he is the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Smith hired 72-year-old Dean Pees to be his defensive coordinator, the man at the helm of the Patriots' 2007 defense during their 17-1 season.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants offensive line needs to prove that Week One was not a fluke

The New York Giants offensive line was the biggest concern surrounding the team entering the 2021 NFL season. Question marks surrounded nearly every lineman in the unit. In 2020, according to ESPN, the Giants’ pass-block win rate ranked dead-last in the NFL at 46%. Their run-block win rate ranked 18th at 70%, which is about average or slightly below. Despite this, the team made no major moves to upgrade their offensive line in the 2021 offseason until just this week.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 2 Final Injury Report

Giants head coach Joe Judge had hoped that tight end Evan Engram, who's been nursing a calf strain, might be able to go in time for the team's Week 2 game against Washington. However, after two straight days of not being able to practice (projections since the Giants didn't practice Monday and only held a walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday), Engram will miss his second straight game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to victory for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons are double-digit underdogs for their Week 2 road matchup against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 1, the Falcons were throttled by the Philadelphia Eagles at home, 32-6. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers won an exciting, back-and-forth game over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night, and enjoyed a few extra days of rest. If Atlanta has any chance against Tampa Bay this weekend, the team will need to do these three things.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Atlanta Falcons#Patriots#Bucs#Swiss Army#Charleston College#Irish#Lsu#Clemson
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Next two opponents have one distinct advantage

The Atlanta Falcon’s next two opponents – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team – are not going to be easy to beat. Both of those teams are coming off of playoff appearances, and in the Buccaneers case, a Super Bowl victory. That fact alone would make you believe that the Falcons are outmatched and from what we have seen so far, that is probably true.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Good, the Great and the Ugly from the New York Giants Week 1 Loss

Week 1 of the New York Giants' 2021 season is in the books, and while it was not the result the Giants hoped for, it offered some insight, some of which was good and some of which showed just how far the Giants have to go. Offensively, the game was...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons Odds and Prediction for Week 3 NFL Game

The NY Giants seek their first win of the 2021 NFL Season, when they host the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 on Sunday at Metlife Stadium. The NY Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) at 1:00 p.m. at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in an NFL Week 3 game on FOX.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time starting defense, special teams

While the Atlanta Falcons have recently always managed to field some of the best offenses in the league, the defense is an entirely different story. Atlanta’s defenses have consistently faltered over the past couple of decades. They have never been able to field a dominant defense or find the key players to do so – especially at pass rusher.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NY Giants roster: stock watch entering Week 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Before the NY Giants aim to break out of a season-opening two-game losing streak against the Falcons, here’s a look at who is rising, and falling so far. Last Thursday night against the Washington Football Team, the NY Giants showed they can move the ball effectively, that Daniel Jones can protect the football, but also that Patrick Graham’s defense is still learning how to close and Jason Garrett’s offense lacks imagination.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Falcons: 5 questions about the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are not a team that pops up on the New York Giants radar consistently. The Falcons, though, will be at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. With that in mind, our 5 questions segment this week is with Dave Choate of SB Nation’s Falcons blog, The Falcoholic. Let’s get...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Falcons: What to expect when Atlanta has the ball

The Atlanta Falcons head to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants on Sunday in a battle of the defeated. Both teams are 0-2 and in desperate need of a victory. Falcons’ first-year head coach Arthur Smith has struggled to find an offensive groove without a bruising Derrick Henry type of running back.
NFL
chatsports.com

Absolutely no excuses for Atlanta Falcons in week 3

This has been a painful year so far for the Atlanta Falcons, but in the NFL things can take a quick turn for any team. This is a huge week for the Falcons as they are taking on an opponent who is not a better team. These are the games you must win if you want any hope of making the playoffs. Some might say that they already have no hope to make the playoffs – while that is most likely the case – you still never know in the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy