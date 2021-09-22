New York Giants Week 3 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons Defense

This has been a painful year so far for the Atlanta Falcons, but in the NFL things can take a quick turn for any team. This is a huge week for the Falcons as they are taking on an opponent who is not a better team. These are the games you must win if you want any hope of making the playoffs. Some might say that they already have no hope to make the playoffs – while that is most likely the case – you still never know in the NFL.

