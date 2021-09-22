CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Features of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery Tour: Viking Age is all set to be released on October 19. This is a free add-on for those who already have Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It offers players a new way to explore and learn more about the game world. Discovery Tour is an educational mode first introduced back...

www.player.one

