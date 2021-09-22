CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bash Scripting – Functions Explained With Examples

By Senthil Kumar
linuxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Bash scripting, functions are ways to group the set of instructions together to get a specific outcome. This guide explains how to use functions in bash scripts in Linux with examples.

