Bash Scripting – Functions Explained With Examples

PeaZip is an open source, cross-platform archive management software that offers encryption and compression functions and can open and extract over 200 archive types. It can schedule archives, create self-extracting archives, and can even be used as a portable program without installation. The software is available under the open source LGPLv3 license and is free for any use, private and professional. In addition, all PeaZip packages are safe to download and contain no advertising or malicious software. Learn more about the new release here.

