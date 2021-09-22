Whitesnake's David Coverdale celebrates his 70th birthday today, says "he's still kicking a** and singing appropriately"
Here's wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale. Asked how he plans to celebrate the milestone, the British rocker tells ABC Audio, "I'm going to ignore it," adding with good humor, "It's not 70, by the way, it's 69 plus one, so you can stick that in your old pipe…and light it. But the circumstances…just snuck up on me, and I'm just simply not prepared emotionally."www.rock107.com
