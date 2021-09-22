CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Whitesnake's David Coverdale celebrates his 70th birthday today, says "he's still kicking a** and singing appropriately"

By Matt Friedlander
rock107.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale. Asked how he plans to celebrate the milestone, the British rocker tells ABC Audio, "I'm going to ignore it," adding with good humor, "It's not 70, by the way, it's 69 plus one, so you can stick that in your old pipe…and light it. But the circumstances…just snuck up on me, and I'm just simply not prepared emotionally."

www.rock107.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IAN GILLAN Says DEEP PURPLE Reunion With RITCHIE BLACKMORE 'Would Be No Fun At All', Blasts DAVID COVERDALE's 'Opportunistic Remarks'

Ian Gillan says that a DEEP PURPLE reunion with Ritchie Blackmore would be a "circus" and "it would be no fun at all." is a co-founder of DEEP PURPLE and wrote many of their most memorable riffs, including "Smoke On The Water", but he has not played with the group since his 1993 exit. Steve Morse effectively took over Blackmore's slot in 1994 and has since been in the group longer than Ritchie.
MUSIC
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
saratogafalcon.org

Don’t worry Halsey, you will always have my love

Grammy-winning artist Halsey released her fourth album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” on Aug. 27. These 13-tracks, some of which were recorded during the singer’s recent pregnancy, received both positive and negative reviews due to her transition to a unique rock vibe. It was a contrast to her usual pop style, leading to mixed opinions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Coverdale
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Abc Audio#British
Telegraph

'You could see the break up happening from day one': What really went wrong for The Beatles

Let It Be was the album that brought The Beatles’ career to an end, and with it the 1960s. Recorded in 1969, it marked just seven years from the artless simplicity of the group’s first single, Love Me Do – written when Paul McCartney was 16 and ‘sagging off ’ from school. Seven years that encompassed a breathtaking growth in songwriting and performing artistry, fan hysteria and dabblings with drugs and Eastern mysticism. The Beatles had ascended to Olympian heights, becoming the biggest-selling group of all time, reinventing popular music for ever.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly Booed off Stage, Fights Fans at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly may have many fans, but as he found out this weekend, he also has a lot of critics- especially in the rock/metal community. MGK found out the hard way that crossing over genres is not always a seamless transition when he was booed off stage and then fought at least one fan at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy