Whitesnake's David Coverdale celebrates his 70th birthday today, says "he's still kicking a** and singing appropriately"

Let It Be was the album that brought The Beatles’ career to an end, and with it the 1960s. Recorded in 1969, it marked just seven years from the artless simplicity of the group’s first single, Love Me Do – written when Paul McCartney was 16 and ‘sagging off ’ from school. Seven years that encompassed a breathtaking growth in songwriting and performing artistry, fan hysteria and dabblings with drugs and Eastern mysticism. The Beatles had ascended to Olympian heights, becoming the biggest-selling group of all time, reinventing popular music for ever.

