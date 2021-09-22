New Capstone California Global Education Program Focuses Exclusively on California Wine
Wine Institute’s Comprehensive California Wine Certification Program Developed By Industry Experts. September 22nd – SAN FRANCICSO — The first-of-its kind California wine certification and education program, Capstone California, has launched onto the global wine stage during California Wine Month. Created by Wine Institute’s California Wine Export Program with a team of international wine professionals, Capstone California focuses exclusively on California wines through original content presented in a multi-lingual, multimedia platform available globally to industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.wineindustryadvisor.com
