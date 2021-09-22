Two Fake Cops Pull Over a Real Cop in Chicago, Illinois. Oops.

When we sit down in front of the computer to read recent Hometown Hero nominations, I often find myself in awe over the selfless dedication so many of our community members exhibit on a daily basis. The letters may be about someone's service to our country, about a person dedicating hours of their life volunteering to help others in need, going above and beyond at jobs, or sometimes they are about someone going out of their way to brighten the day of a stranger. Whatever the story, they always make me thankful to live in the Rockford area which is also home to so many extraordinary people.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO