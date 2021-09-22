Have You Seen Montana’s “Hobo Hut” Bus? Where is it Going?

Bozeman is unique. Bozeman is beautiful. Blah, blah, blah. There ARE, however, some "F" attributes that will always be necessary to have a successful life here. 1. FRIENDS. YOU HAVE TO HAVE GOOD FRIENDS HERE: Montana living is no joke. It looks like the easy life on paper and pictures but we all know how serious the weather can get no matter the season. It's a lot easier to stack three cords of firewood when you have some friends. Wildfire in your area and you need to evacuate? Better have some good friends to help you load some important crap and get out.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO