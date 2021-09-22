CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Have You Seen Montana's "Hobo Hut" Bus? Where is it Going?

So, I saw this on a flatbed truck this morning heading east out of Bozeman. The marquee on the front of the bus labeled itself as the "Hobo Hut". Their words, not mine. Montana has become a hub for modified vehicles in the last few years. Buses, campers, vans, you name it. Do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike have created incredibly practical recreational vehicles, and some have created incredibly unusual recreational vehicles.

96.7 KISS FM

Is This Montana’s Most Famous Movie Location?

There have been many movies filmed in Montana that show off the beauty of our state, but what is the most famous location?. Love Exploring released a list of the Most Famous Movie Locations in Every State and Montana has had quite few popular locations for filming in its history. From Bozeman and Missoula for A River Runs Through It or railroad tracks used near Lewistown, Montana for Broken Arrow. There's quite a few locations to choose from, but the one Love Exploring chose is a movie I loved growing up and I still enjoy watching today.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Craving Some Cheesecake? This Place Has The Best in Montana

Whether you are eating this dish for dessert or your meal, cheesecake is never a bad choice for food. Eat This, Not That came out with a list of the Best Cheesecake In Every State and I have never clicked on a story so fast. Cheesecake is live and I was hoping that their pick is either in Bozeman or close by and luckily we won't have to travel far to get the best cheesecake.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

You Can Still Cross the Missouri River on a Ferry in Montana

I recently found out that Montana still has three fully functional river ferries. All three of them are located on the upper Missouri River in central Montana. The Carter Ferry, the Virgelle Ferry, and the Stafford-McClelland Ferry operate seasonally in Montana. All three ferries are free and generally operate from April through late October or early November.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Playing God? Montana Hospitals Are Busting At The Seams

First things first, have you thanked a health care worker today? Yesterday? The day before? Do it. It's a job not many dream about anymore. Montana has become a hot spot for COVID-19. I know...I know, not another COVID-19 article. But this is heartbreaking, unfair, and to be frank with you, I didn't realize it was THIS BAD...again.
MONTANA STATE
