The only problem we could see happening is the limited space up near the Montana State campus for expansion. Montana State University has had some big announcements lately with students returning back to the Bozeman campus, mask mandate, and also announced that the new Class of 2025 has broken the record for new enrollment. There are over 3,600 new first-year students attending Montana State this year. The record was previously held in 2016 at just over 3,400 first-year students. What do all of all these things mean for MSU?

MONTANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO