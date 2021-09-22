CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Universal Credit: Top Tory with links to 28-acre farm 'comfortable' with benefit cut

By Ben Glaze, Dan Bloom
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epu13_0c4dZTJp00

A top Cabinet Minister has claimed he is “comfortable” with hitting six million poor Brits with a £20-a-week cut - despite the energy price crisis.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, who is “a trustee of a family discretionary will trust which owns shares” in a 28-acre Cornish fruit and veg farm, backed stripping £1,040 a year from households on Universal Credit.

Asked by the BBC if he felt “comfortable” with going ahead with the welfare cut, he admitted: “You have to look at all of these things in context and yes, the answer is I do.

“Because we are seeing prices rise, yes, that is putting some pressure on household incomes.

“But more importantly we are also seeing wages rise, particularly for the lowest paid.

“It is a very tight labour market at the moment - there are over a million job vacancies at the moment, so those who want to work are finding it easy to find work.”

It comes despite more than 4million households on Universal Credit facing an energy bills hike of more than £100 a year from October 1 - within weeks of the benefit being cut.

Some 1.7million of those households are estimated to be on the most expensive pre-payment meters and could end up paying £153 more per year.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was due to be grilled by MPs this morning over the soaring gas prices that are set to hammer family budgets at the same time as benefit cut.

The Cabinet Minister appears before the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee amid mounting fears of blackouts and spiralling costs.

Mr Kwarteng has ruled out nationalisation and is prepared to let dozens of smaller firms fail.

But he has suggested taxpayer-backed loans could be offered to larger companies which take on customers of suppliers which go bust.

Last night ministers handed over tens millions of pounds in taxpayers' cash to resolve the carbon dioxide (CO2) shortage that has hit food supplies.

Industry figures had warned that shoppers could begin to see empty shelves within days due to a shortage of CO2, which is used in the production process for meat and some frozen goods.

The crisis was triggered when a major US-owned fertiliser firm - which produces CO2 as a by-product - halted UK production following a surge in wholesale gas prices.

The Government has brokered a deal with CF Industries to restart production. Taxpayers will fund the firm’s operating costs for up to three weeks and the money won’t have to be repaid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svrif_0c4dZTJp00
Asked if he felt comfortable, George Eustice replied 'I do' ( Image: BBC)

Environment Secretary George Eustice admitted there were still challenges in the food supply chain but insisted that Brits would not face shortages in the run up to the festive period.

Despite the deal ending 10 weeks before Christmas he said today: “Christmas is safe, of course.”

Universal Credit’s own architect, Baroness Philippa Stroud, has warned it will hit more than 800,000 people who are teetering on the poverty line.

Yet Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey previously said she was “entirely happy” with slashing the benefit.

Asked earlier this month "are you entirely happy with this?", Ms Coffey told Sky News: "Yes. We made this decision earlier this year, the Chancellor announced it in the Budget.

"And that's why we’re building the update to the plan for jobs to make sure as we see the end of the furlough scheme, the support that’s happened there, as we see the end of the other support schemes... that we accelerate our plan for jobs."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour promises to scrap business rates in ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Labour will promise to scrap business rates as part of a dramatic overhaul of the taxes paid by firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce that a Labour government would immediately cut the business tax, before eventually phasing it out completely.But she will also commit to closing loopholes which allow some firms to avoid tax, promising to abolish measures which do not provide an economic benefit.The move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference back on track following internal rows over party rules, criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he ruled out nationalising energy giants and the fallout...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Labour sets out plans to support high street firms by taxing online giants

The tax system is “stacked” against high street firms, Labour has warned as it set out plans to shift the burden to online giants like Amazon.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she would freeze business rates next year if she was in No 11, while also offering a cut for small firms, paid for by hiking digital taxes.She committed the next Labour government to abolishing business rates, using the proceeds of a global deal on taxing multinational firms.The tax system is stacked against high street businesses and small businessesRachel ReevesThe move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference in Brighton...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Is the supply crisis caused by Brexit or by the Covid pandemic?

A supply shortage has been making the headlines for weeks now and there seems to no change on the horizon as the country battles a fuel crisis thanks to a shortage of HGV drivers.It comes as Britain’s mounting fuel crisis which has seen pumps run dry being labelled as a “direct consequence” of Brexit, by the EU’s former chief negotiator Michel Barnier.Mr Barnier, who is running for the French presidency, said the drastic shortage of lorry drivers and ongoing supply chain problems were down to the UK’s decision to quit the EU.The fuel supply issues comes only weeks after Ikea,...
WORLD
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
washingtonnewsday.com

Fuel panic-buying in the UK may force the army to intervene.

Fuel panic-buying in the UK may force the army to intervene. Britain saw further ‘panic buying’ of motor fuel on Monday, as a lack of lorry drivers on Covid and the consequences from Brexit could push the government to use the army to make supplies, according to reports. On Sunday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Marcus Rashford calls for universal credit cut to be axed

Marcus Rashford has urged the government to abandon its plan to cut the universal credit uplift within days and demanded ministers tackle what he called a “child hunger pandemic”. The England and Manchester United footballer, who last year forced Boris Johnson into a U-turn on free school meals, urged voters...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet#Brits#Government#Cf Industries#Universal Credit#Sky News#Budget
BBC

Universal credit: £20 cut diabolical, Rhyl recipients say

A £20 per week cut to universal credit has been branded "diabolical" by those who are set to lose out. The cash was introduced as a top up to help people during the pandemic, but it is being stopped from next week. But in one of the most deprived parts...
BUSINESS
BBC

EVCL Chill: 400 jobs at risk as food firm goes bust

More than 400 jobs are at risk as a firm which delivers chilled food to major supermarkets across the UK called in administrators. EVCL Chill Ltd, which has headquarters in Alfreton, Derbyshire, delivers food to retailers including Asda and Sainsbury's. Administrators PwC said acute driver shortages had added to its...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Jobs
washingtonnewsday.com

Tories are negotiating a rise in Universal Credit just weeks after it was reduced.

Tories are negotiating a rise in Universal Credit just weeks after it was reduced. The Mirror exclusively learns that Tory ministers are in confidential talks considering boosting Universal Credit payments for 2.3 million Britons, just weeks after slashing payments by £20 per week. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘I have never seen a government act so callously’: Gordon Brown condemns universal credit cut

Gordon Brown has fiercely condemned ministers for the upcoming cut to universal credit, suggesting he has never seen a government act “so callously”.The former prime minister said the withdrawal of the £20-a-week uplift on 6 October could not come at a worse time for struggling households, which face the prospect of rising food and energy costs.“I have never seen a government act so callously and with so little concern for the consequences of their actions on the poorest in our society,” he said.Writing in the Guardian, he also called the reduction “more economically illogical, socially divisive and morally indefensible than...
POLITICS
Daily Mirror

'What Universal Credit cut really means for me - anxiety, diet and constant mental maths'

Despite the improvements to the job market that I and other jobseekers have seen first-hand over the last few months - we've been able to apply for a greater number of roles and successfully get interviews - the economy is still going to take much longer to recover, and ending the Universal Credit uplift in October will spell disaster for many young women like me.
HEALTH
The Independent

Sadly, the cut to universal credit isn’t going to turn people against the Tories

It feels undemocratic that the House of Commons has been denied a chance to vote on the question of whether universal credit should be cut by £20 a week. But Conservative MPs, including the six former work and pensions secretaries who preceded Therese Coffey, accept that they have come to the “end of the road” of parliamentary opposition.
ECONOMY
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy