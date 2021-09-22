CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how unequal the global coronavirus vaccine rollout has been

trust.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Joe Biden will convene a virtual coronavirus summit of world leaders on Wednesday under pressure to close the vaccination gap with poorer nations. But just how big is the gap?. Here are two graphics that illustrate the extent of vaccine inequality globally and...

news.trust.org

Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Boston Herald

Cohan: The coronavirus booster shot plan has been a rollercoaster

The debate over coronavirus booster shots has heated up in recent weeks and is finally hitting a crescendo. But before getting into the many details of Friday’s FDA panel meeting, during which members voted to authorize booster shots for people 65-plus and high-risk patients, let’s take a step back to last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
trust.org

Americas health agency sees COVID outbreaks continuing into 2022

BRASILIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that countries in the region could continue to face localized COVID-19 outbreaks "well into 2022" even while deaths have fallen from their peak in January. While vaccinations are progressing, the region faces a "severe vaccine inequality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
trust.org

Do COVID-19 booster shots in wealthy countries put the world at risk?

Plans to offer booster shots in richer nations are diverting supplies from unvaccinated, high-risk people in poorer countries, critics say. Sept 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As U.S. President Joe Biden convenes a virtual coronavirus summit of world leaders on Wednesday, critics say plans to offer booster shots in wealthy nations are diverting supplies from unvaccinated, high-risk people in poor countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Dr Christopher Tufton Laments Unequal Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines Globally

President of the Pan American Health Organization’s 59th Directing Council, Jamaica’s Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, has lamented the devastating impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Addressing the opening of the 73rd Session of the Regional Committee of the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments. “The most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated,” Biden said before […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
trust.org

COVID-fuelled child labour crisis spurs call for global social protection fund

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With thousands of children being forced into child labour every day, leading child rights activists on Wednesday called for a global social protection fund to stem the loss of a generation to COVID-19. The pandemic has pushed many countries - from the United States to Rwanda - to spend trillions of dollars on short-term measures, including payments to businesses and poor families, to cushion their populations from economic shocks.
ADVOCACY

