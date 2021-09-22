7711 Lampworth Pl, Henrico, VA 23231

Solid brick Rancher at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac - but walking/biking distance to The Capitol Trail, and close to Boat landings and Canoe launches. 3 BR, 2 Baths, huge Great Room with a brick Fireplace that opens to the Eat-in Kitchen. Formal Living and Dining rooms also, all with natural wood Crown Moulding through out the home! The hall Bath has a Double Vanity, and all the Bedrooms have the Natural wood trim also! The huge deck is private and quiet,and looks over the large shaded yard. The garage has room for 2 cars, and is also a workshop! All this only minutes to 295, 10 minutes to Downtown Richmond, and a beautiful ride down Rt 5 to Williamsburg!