New subdivision moving forward at C-470 and Quincy

A plan to build 286 homes near the interchange of C-470 and Highway 285 is moving forward after the Jefferson County commissioners approved a plat for the site on Sept. 14. Last month, the commissioners unanimously voted to rezone a 37.4-acre property located just to the west of West Quincy Avenue and Turkey Creek Road on which developer Remington Homes was proposing to construct the development, which it is calling the Three Hills subdivision.