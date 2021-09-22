CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 early access beta could drop TODAY suggests Amazon listing

By Shabana Arif
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
BATTLEFIELD 2042 has been pushed back a month, but fans are hoping for a surprise beta drop today.

EA announced the game's delay last week, which will now be launching on November 19, instead of October 22.

The Battlefield 2042 beta was supposed to kick off today, but Twitter tipster Tom Henderson weighed in with some new beta dates after news of the delay dropped.

According to him, the beta has been postponed until October 6 for early access, and October 8 for the open beta.

However, an updated Battlefield 2042 Amazon listing has fans speculating that the original beta dates may go ahead as planned.

Henderson shared a screenshot of the listing from Amazon which you can check out above.

It mentions pre-order customers getting early access if they order by September 23.

It also states that codes will be sent "within 24 hours of early access start date.

Henderson adds that Amazon has "started to give out codes for pre-orders."

He says that while he doesn't want to get his hopes up, "a 'surprise' Beta drop with the original dates would be awesome right about now."

DICE hasn't commented on the beta dates at all, and it certainly looks like today would've been the day for the beta rollout after all.

It's unlikely the studio would drop a 'surprise beta' especially given file sizes of games like CoD and Battlefield.

Players are usually able to pre-download in advance so that can dive straight in once the beta goes live.

We'll have to wait and see, but it seems this is likely an Amazon error.

Although no doubt Battlefield fans will be thrilled if it turns out otherwise.

It's the last day of the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta today so be sure you get your fill!

Fortnite Season 8's XP system is being addressed after complaints that the grind has become unfeasible.

And the Halo Infinite beta dates have been announced, with two weekends of multiplayer goodness incoming.

