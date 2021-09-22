CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hancock to have personal WhatsApps and emails searched in court battle

Matt Hancock will have his personal emails and WhatsApp messages searched as part of a High Court battle over Covid testing contracts

A judge ruled that both the former Health Secretary's government and personal accounts that were used for official business should be searched for material related to the case.

The Good Law Project (GLP) is taking the government to court over claims the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), under Mr Hancock, handed out £80m worth of contracts unlawfully.

The group claim contracts, given to testing firm Abingdon Health were awarded “directly and secretly without competition” and "compromise very substantial unlawful public subsidies."

The contracts were awarded in April, June and August 2020, but not published until October 2020.

In written arguments on Tuesday, GLP barrister, Joseph Barrett, argued Mr Hancock's personal accounts should be searched for evidence because he was the"ultimate decision maker".

And he claimed the department had "either destroyed or otherwise put beyond recovery or refused to search or disclose almost all of the repositories and documents of the four most senior and important individuals in the case”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOzzu_0c4dTG1C00
Lord Bethell also agreed to his phones being searched ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Both Mr Hancock and DHSC deny any wrongdoing, with Philip Moser QC, for the Department, arguing the former Health Secretary's role in dishing out the deals was "limited."

“There is no reasonable basis on which to seek such disclosure, because Mr Hancock's involvement in the matters which are in issue in these proceedings was limited and, in any event, any communications from the then Secretary of State would have been caught by the existing disclosure exercise.” he said.

Mr Justice Fraser ordered the search to take place, saying: "It seems to me that even though his involvement has been described as 'limited', 'limited' can still be quite significant."

Lord Bethell, who the Mirror revealed had held dozens of meetings with Covid firms that went undeclared for more than a year, was also ordered to give a witness statement over the use of personal devices for government business.

The Tory peer, who left government in last week’s reshuffle following calls for Boris Johnson to sack him, also consented to a search of three personal email accounts and his mobile phones.

Government lawyers had previously said Lord Bethell’s old phone had “broken” six months ago, and that WhatsApp and text messages contained on it had been lost.

The court heard Lord Bethell’s old phone is currently with “disclosure consultants” to ascertain whether the messages can be retrieved.

The trial is set to begin on December 6, 2021.

The Independent

Police launch criminal investigation into four deaths at Scottish hospital

Police have launched a criminal investigation into four deaths at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital – including that of a 10-year-old girl.Officers will look into how Milly Main contracted a fatal infection while being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children – part of the QEUH campus.Two other unnamed children’s deaths will be assessed as part of the investigation, as well as that of a 73-year-old woman.It comes after Milly’s mother, Kimberly Darroch, told a review that her daughter’s death had been “murder”.She spoke out as part of the Scottish Hospitals inquiry, which is currently looking at issues with the...
HEALTH
The Independent

UK's Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group, who for more than a year have sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group.At the meeting, the group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon.The group, which has requested a meeting with Johnson on at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Angela Rayner’s ‘scum’ comments spark social media debate

Angela Rayner has caused controversy at the Labour Party Conference by reportedly calling Boris Johnson “scum”. Speaking at a conference event on Saturday night, the deputy Labour leader was reported to make the comments about Tory politicians and in doing so has caused a stir:. Today, Rayner has said she...
U.K.
The Independent

Far-right group Britain First allowed to register as political party by Electoral Commission

The far-right group Britain First has been allowed to re-register as a political party by the Electoral Commission.The watchdog said an official application “met the legal criteria”, despite leader Paul Golding holding convictions for a terror offence and hate crimes.In a statement, Britain First vowed to field candidates in upcoming elections as a “fully-fledged political party”.“This is a stupendous victory for the Britain First movement,” said an email to supporters.“Although our street activities will continue, this day marks the birth of Britain First as a traditional political party that will take the fight to the establishment through the ballot box.”Britain...
WORLD
