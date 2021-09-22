STUTZMAN, IRMC TO PUT IN REQUEST FOR HELP FROM PA NATIONAL GUARD

On Wednesday, Indiana County Commissioners heard from the county’s Emergency Management Director concerning Covid-19 and a request for the PA National Guard. During his Covid report, Director Tom Stutzman said that he would be working with Indiana Regional Medical Center on a request to have members of the Pennsylvania National Guard deployed to Indiana to help with IRMC’s Emergency Department at their main campus and at the Urgi-Care facility at IRMC at Chestnut Ridge. Stutzman talked about why the request was made.