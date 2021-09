We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have had solid intel concerning the development of an in-house foldable Android device from Google for over a year now, and still, we’re waiting to see just what Google has been working on. The device is believed to exist with the codename Passport, though, we have yet to see the device or learn any real specifics. Regardless, we have seen further confirmation from industry folk that Passport is indeed still inbound for a release before the year’s end.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO