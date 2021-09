Zelda Barnz, who co-created the teen drama with father Daniel Barnz, writes in a EW Q&A: "Recently, the news broke that HBO Max has canceled Generation. It's certainly a bittersweet ending for myself and many of the brilliant people who contributed so greatly to our first season, but I don't think Generation's purpose was to exist as a cultural giant in the landscape of television. I think its purpose was simply to exist, as something intimate and honest for queer people. I'm proud of the first season. I'm proud of our cast and crew. I'm grateful we got to make this show at all, because there was a great deal of uncertainty in even pitching a show about queer teenagers in such a specific setting. A part of me is content with the fact that this show, now, gets to live as a piece."

