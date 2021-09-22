CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 3 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this week, meaning some tough decisions for fantasy football owners with a green-and-gold glow to their roster.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams, of course, are among those star players who should always start.

Rodgers is projected to throw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and one interception by the team at SI Fantasy. Adams is projected to catch seven passes for 77 yards and one touchdown and Aaron Jones is projected to rush for 72 yards, 110 total yards and one touchdown.

Digging a bit deeper, SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano produces his weekly Start ’Em or Sit ’Em series.

Packers OT Nijman Put Athletic Gifts Together in Training Camp

Note: This feature was published on Aug. 24 and was updated on Sept. 24 with the possibility Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle for the Week 3 game against San Francisco on Sunday.

20 minutes ago

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Jenkins Out Again

For the 49ers, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and running back Elijah Mitchell were out for a second consecutive day.

22 hours ago

LaFleur’s Disdain for Penalties Shows in Stats

“We don’t like penalties. It’s usually a pretty bad deal,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. That thinking is not universal among coaches, though.

22 hours ago

At quarterback, Fabiano says 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should be on the bench, despite an inviting matchup. It’s only two games, but opponents have a 123.3 passer rating with seven touchdowns vs. one interception vs. Green Bay.

At tight end, while not one of his four must-starts, Fabiano mentions Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan.

"Robert Tonyan delivered a top-five fantasy finish among all tight ends in Week 2 thanks to his 52 yards and one-score performance in Week 2," said Bill Enright, the managing editor of SI.com's sports betting and fantasy division. "In Week 3, Tonyan takes on a 49ers defense that got lit up by Lions tight end TJ Hockenson in Week 1 to the tune of eight catches for 97 yards and a score. Fantasy managers can start the Green Bay playmaker on Sunday night with confidence, especially with the Packers' offense and Aaron Rodgers looking to build off their Week 2 momentum."

At running back, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is worth starting against Green Bay’s defense. “The Niners backfield is all dinged up due to injuries, so Mitchell should be the team’s lead back for a Sunday night game against the Packers,” Fabiano wrote. “Their defense can be vulnerable to running backs and has given up an average of 22.9 fantasy points per game to the position over the first two weeks. At worst, I see the rookie as a viable flex option in what could be a high-scoring affair.”

Fabiano calls the 49ers’ defense his “must sit” of the week. “The Niners posted six fantasy points in last week’s win over the Eagles, and their defense is tied for 10th in points after two weeks,” Fabiano wrote. “Still, a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that looked good in the second half of Monday night’s win over the Lions isn’t at all favorable.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee Confuses Fans With Cryptic Photo

Earlier this year, Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world when he announced that he’s engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Well, some fans are starting to believe that more surprising news involving this power couple is going to drop this year. The reason people are speculating about Rodgers and Woodley’s future...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Si Fantasy#Packers Ot#Si Com
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
Fox News

Aaron Rodgers admits he '100%' considered retirement amid Packers drama

Aaron Rodgers admitted Sunday he "100%" considered retiring from the NFL amid the drama swirling around his relationship with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. Rodgers appeared in an interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show and talked about the offseason. The 2020 NFL MVP told Andrews he wasn’t intentionally trying to create drama in the offseason when the trade rumors were swirling but definitely believed a trade was possible.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers?

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come. In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (1-1) will play at the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream, and a few more nuggets to get you ready for Sunday’s big game. How to Watch.
NFL
CBS Boston

Here’s One Crazy Mac Jones Statistic After His First Two NFL Games

BOSTON (CBS) — Through just two games, Mac Jones has generated quite a bit of chatter during his brief NFL career. Some of the louder cries have been complaints that the rookie quarterback has been too conservative, settling for shorter throws instead of airing out some deep passes. While the validity of such criticism has varying levels of truth — he didn’t have to do much to help the Patriots blow out the Jets with ease last weekend — it has nevertheless created a narrative on the 15th overall pick. That story’s sure to change several different ways between now and January, of...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
256
Followers
633
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy