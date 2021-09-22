Week 3 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this week, meaning some tough decisions for fantasy football owners with a green-and-gold glow to their roster.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams, of course, are among those star players who should always start.

Rodgers is projected to throw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and one interception by the team at SI Fantasy. Adams is projected to catch seven passes for 77 yards and one touchdown and Aaron Jones is projected to rush for 72 yards, 110 total yards and one touchdown.

Digging a bit deeper, SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano produces his weekly Start ’Em or Sit ’Em series.

At quarterback, Fabiano says 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should be on the bench, despite an inviting matchup. It’s only two games, but opponents have a 123.3 passer rating with seven touchdowns vs. one interception vs. Green Bay.

At tight end, while not one of his four must-starts, Fabiano mentions Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan.

"Robert Tonyan delivered a top-five fantasy finish among all tight ends in Week 2 thanks to his 52 yards and one-score performance in Week 2," said Bill Enright, the managing editor of SI.com's sports betting and fantasy division. "In Week 3, Tonyan takes on a 49ers defense that got lit up by Lions tight end TJ Hockenson in Week 1 to the tune of eight catches for 97 yards and a score. Fantasy managers can start the Green Bay playmaker on Sunday night with confidence, especially with the Packers' offense and Aaron Rodgers looking to build off their Week 2 momentum."

At running back, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is worth starting against Green Bay’s defense. “The Niners backfield is all dinged up due to injuries, so Mitchell should be the team’s lead back for a Sunday night game against the Packers,” Fabiano wrote. “Their defense can be vulnerable to running backs and has given up an average of 22.9 fantasy points per game to the position over the first two weeks. At worst, I see the rookie as a viable flex option in what could be a high-scoring affair.”

Fabiano calls the 49ers’ defense his “must sit” of the week. “The Niners posted six fantasy points in last week’s win over the Eagles, and their defense is tied for 10th in points after two weeks,” Fabiano wrote. “Still, a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that looked good in the second half of Monday night’s win over the Lions isn’t at all favorable.”