Parents of murdered teacher Sabina Nessa ‘inconsolable’

 4 days ago
Sabina Nessa, 28, whose body was found near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, south east London (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

The cousin of murdered teacher Sabina Nessa has described her family’s devastation at her death.

Zubel Ahmed told the BBC that the 28-year-old’s parents are “inconsolable” and called his relative the “kindest, sweetest girl you could meet”.

Miss Nessa was killed on Friday evening at Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east London, but her body was not found until nearly 24 hours later.

She was a teacher at Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham.

Mr Ahmed told the broadcaster: “We’re still in shock. It’s been a few days but it’s still not sunk in yet.

“We are all truly devastated. Her parents are absolutely shocked, they’re inconsolable still and understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man is just horrific.

“She honestly was the most caring person, kindest, sweetest girl you could meet. Sabina’s heart was as good as gold, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her sister is going to miss her so much.”

He said she was a family-oriented person and an animal lover who had two pet cats.

“She’s just got a beautiful soul she’s a caring person. She’s left behind two cats, when we were at her house the other day the cats were looking for her.”

He added: “She’s just going to be truly missed. I just can’t find the words to express my sadness at this time.”

Police believe that Sabina was attacked at around 8.30pm as she walked through Cator Park. They arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder but he has been released under further investigation.

Speaking at Scotland Yard on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said: “We are horrified by the shocking murder of Sabina Nessa, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“We are asking you, the public, for your help with this investigation.

“This did not happen in the middle of the night; people would have been in and around the park at the time.”

A post-mortem examination carried out at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday was inconclusive.

Lisa Williams, the head teacher of Rushey Green Primary School, has paid tribute to Miss Nessa, saying: “She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

“She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.”

A vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday.

