Lansing Community College came to town last Tuesday and the women fell in three sets. The Lady Red Hawks fell in three sets to the Lady Lansing Stars. Melia Hanny lead with five kills, 13 attempts and one solo block. Gabby Cuthbert had three kills, 10 attempts, and a solo block. Grace Hall had three kills, 13 attempts and one ace. Maddie Reynolds had lead the team defensively with seven digs while Abigail Nunez and Ally Gillem had five digs each. Audrey Longley had seven assists, one ace and three digs. Teagan Giannunzio had five assists, and one dig. The women had a lot of inconsistencies with serve receive and unforced errors sealed the victory for the Lady Stars. The team is currently 0-2 in conference play and 2-5 overall.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO