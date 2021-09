Dave Brailsford has responded to reports that he may give up his role as team manager at Ineos Grenadiers by saying he has “no intention of stepping away from the team.”. A report on the Tuttobici website in Italy claimed that Brailsford would move across to take up a wider leadership role at Ineos Sports, with Rod Ellingworth taking the team manager’s role at Ineos Grenadiers.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO