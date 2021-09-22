Halo Infinite teams with Kellogg’s for double XP promotion
Grab a pack of Cheez-It Grooves, Pop-Tarts, Pringles or Bear Naked and claim a 2XP boost in Halo Infinite. The long-awaited release of Master Chief and Halo‘s famous and innovative multiplayer mode is almost approaching. Kellogg’s has teamed up with Bungie and 343 Industries to give a double boost of experience in Halo: Infinite as you enjoy some of Kellogg’s items ahead of the release date, including various technical testing ahead of the release date.gamefreaks365.com
