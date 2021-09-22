CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden and Macron to meet next month in submarines dispute

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KoNs_0c4dMhKo00
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the G-7 summit. They are talking again about submarines (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (AP)

France will send its ambassador back to Washington next week after French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone call with President Joe Biden over a submarine dispute, the Elysee and the White House have said .

The French President Emmanuel Macron had asked for “clarifications and clear commitments” from US President in a call to address a dispute over submarines.

Both heads of state “have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence,” the Elysee and the White House said in a joint statement. Macron and Biden will meet at the end of October in Europe, the statement said.

The French ambassador will “have intensive work with senior US officials” after his return next week to the United States.

Biden and Macron agreed “that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners”, the statement said.

France recalled its ambassador after the US, Australia and Britain announced a new Indo-Pacific defence deal last week. Under the deal, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire US nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The French president’s office said the call, which was requested by Biden, was to discuss “the crisis of trust” that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the United States.

Mr Macron asked for “clarifications on the American choice to keep a European ally away from key exchanges on an Indo-Pacific cooperation”, the statement said.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the issue was raised by Mr Macron during a weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The call with Mr Biden aimed to clarify “the conditions of the American re-commitment in an relationship between Allies”, Mr Attal said.

France’s European Union partners agreed on Tuesday to put the dispute at the top of bloc’s political agenda, including at an EU summit next month.

The French presidency categorically denied a report by the Daily Telegraph that Mr Macron could offer the country’s permanent seat at the UN Security Council to the European Union if the bloc backs his plans on EU defence.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Metro International

EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute on Monday

(Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will on Monday discuss Australia’s scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with France, a move that has enraged Paris and cast a shadow over free trade talks between the EU and Australia. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
newschain

France seeks European support in submarine deal dispute

France has cancelled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by a major Pacific defence pact orchestrated by the US. Australia and Britain insisted on Monday that the diplomatic crisis would not affect their...
POLITICS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#France#French#The White House#American#Cabinet#Eu#The Daily Telegraph#The Un Security Council#The European Union
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Telegraph

How Macron will exploit Merkel's departure to push his EU army vision

Emmanuel Macron will exploit the power vacuum left in Brussels by the departing Angela Merkel to push forward plans for EU military integration and a bolstered European defence. “Macron is top dog,” said Andrew Duff, a former MEP and president of the Spinelli group of European federalists, “Whomever succeeds Merkel...
POLITICS
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. Washington, fearing the event would be a hotbed for the coronavirus, had tried to dissuade leaders from traveling to New York, where a vaccine mandate is in place.
WORLD
AFP

Iceland falls short of Europe's first women-majority parliament

Iceland believed briefly Sunday it had become the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament after its election a day earlier, but a recount showed it fell short, an election official told AFP. Of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, 30 were won by women, or 47.6 percent, following the recount in one of Iceland's constituencies, the head of the electoral commission in the Northwest constituency, Ingi Tryggvason, said. Earlier Sunday, projections based on final results had credited women with 33 seats, or 52 percent. "We decided to hold a recount because the result was so close," Tryggvason said, adding that no-one had requested the recount.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy