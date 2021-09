Pregnant Mama Pizza was rescued from a colony of feral cats. Once she had her babies, she didn't want to focus on anything else. She was extremely protective of them and wouldn't let her foster mom, Liv, near them. After her babies were older, Pizza's foster mom started to notice a change. Pizza wasn't growling or hissing and seemed more curious about Liv. Pizza started letting Liv pet her, and she started to open up and trust more. Eventually, Liv let Pizza meet her other cats, and Pizza fell head over heels for George, a grumpy cat rescued from the streets who fell in love with her right back!

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO