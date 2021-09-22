CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan could bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK for Christmas, says expert

By Jennifer Newton
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago

Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK with their children, a royal expert has said.

Reports have suggested the Sussexes are keen to visit the UK after quitting as senior royals and moving to California early last year.

Harry has only returned to the UK twice since the move, while Meghan and two-year-old Archie have not been back so far.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's newborn daughter Lilibet has not been to the UK after being born in California in June and is yet to meet her great-grandmother the Queen or her grandfather Prince Charles.

And according to Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and author of Harry And Meghan: Life, Loss, And Love, Christmas could be a time for a meet up between the couple and the rest of the royal family - and to possibly work towards healing their rif with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptRCj_0c4dLxFP00
Meghan and Harry with young son Archie in 2019 ( Image: Getty Images)

Katie told Closer magazine : "When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK.

"Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNTRl_0c4dLxFP00
Prince Charles with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Christmas Day in 2018 ( Image: PA Archive/PA Images)

"It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out."

Harry and Meghan have only made a handful of appearances since the birth of Lilibet but it has been reported that the couple is set to enter a "new era of visibility".

And that appears to begin this weekend, with the pair set to join a team of celebrities for a 24-hour global TV show in New York City on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPJC1_0c4dLxFP00
Harry and Meghan have spoken out about vaccine equity in the past ( Image: Getty Images)

They will be at the Global Citizen Live event, which is being screened on BBC and will be recorded live from the Great Lawn in New York's Central Park.

The organisers say the Sussexes' appearance is to "continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere".

The event organisers also call them "two of the strongest voices on vaccine equity".

The trip to New York comes after they were also named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in 2021.

The magazine praised the pair for having "compassion for the people they don't know", adding: "They don't just opine. They run towards the struggle."

Their inclusion on the list was marked with a series of striking photos of the pair shot at their £11million mansion in California.

