Comcast Expands Internet Essentials to Nearly 5,000 Federal Pell Grant Recipients in Whatcom County

Comcast today announced new steps to help advance digital equity for even more people in Whatcom County. Internet Essentials – the nation’s largest, most successful, and most comprehensive broadband adoption program for low-income individuals – will now expand eligibility to nearly 5,000 Federal Pell Grant recipients throughout Whatcom County. These students, enrolled at the following three institutions, are now eligible to take advantage of Internet Essentials, which offers low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month (plus tax), the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer, and access to free digital literacy training: