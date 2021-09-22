Karen Fagan

Karen E. Fagan, age 82, of Aurora, formerly of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be made to the Alice Farr Library in Aurora or the donor’s choice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.