Public Health

Biden doubles U.S. global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots

By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone...

